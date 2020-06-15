Ground beef sold at Walmart and others recalled for possible E-coli contamination

(CNN) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture says about 40,000 pounds of ground beef are being recalled.

The seven affected products are from Lakeside Refrigerated Services in New Jersey.

The meat was packaged June 1 and distributed nationwide. The products have the establishment number 46841.

The meat may contain E-coli, according to the food safety and inspection service. The problem was found during a routine inspection, according to inspectors.

No one has reported getting sick from eating the meat products.

Consumers who have purchased the meat products are urged not to consume them. Throw them away or return the packages to the place of purchase.

A detailed list of recalled products is on the Food Safety and Inspection Service website.