Gun shop billboard targeting congresswoman replaced

MURPHY, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina gun shop that drew nationwide attention with a billboard targeting four minority congresswomen has replaced it with a sign praising the First Amendment.

A billboard sponsored by Cherokee Guns had shown the congresswomen with the apocalyptic phrase “The 4 Horsemen Cometh” altered to read “The 4 Horsemen are Idiots.”

Television station WDEF reports that the billboard was replaced on Monday with one reading: “First Amendment. Enough Said.”

The billboard had targeted Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib, all of whom have drawn the wrath of President Donald Trump. It was signed “the Deplorables.”

WDEF reports that the chief salesperson for the gun shop said they took down the original message because of death threats posted online.

