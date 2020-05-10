Guy Fieri raises over $20 million for restaurant workers

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has helped raise over $20 million for restaurant workers amid the coronavirus crisis, TMZ reports.

Fieri appeared on “TMZ Live” Thursday and announced that he raised $20 million for a Restaurant Employee Relief Fund by partnering with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

The Mayor of Flavortown said the money was raised in less than two months.

Fieri reportedly worked the phones to get donations from major corporations in hospitality and food services.

If you would like to donate to the cause or apply for a one-time grant, click here.