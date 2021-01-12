Gym fined $126,000 for COVID-19 rule violations

SALEM, Ore. (KOIN/CBS Newspath) Oregon Health Officials have fined a fitness center in Salem $126,749 for “willfully continuing to potentially expose employees to the infectious coronavirus disease despite a public health order to limit the capacity to zero for such establishments in extreme risk counties.”

The fine was issued against Capitol Racquet Sports Inc. for willfully refusing to comply at its Courthouse Club facility in Salem.

It is the largest penalty issued to an employer by Oregon OSHA for a violation related to COVID-19.

The citation is the fifth one issued against Capitol Racquet Sports for disregarding health protections against COVID-19.

In November 2020, Oregon OSHA issued citations against each of the company’s four operating fitness facilities after conducting complaint-based inspections.

State officials say the company that owns the facilities had been given Red Warning Notices prior to the fines. The total penalty for all four locations was $90,000.

The citation carrying the $126,749 penalty stems from an inspection opened Dec. 9.