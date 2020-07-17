Harris Teeter requiring shoppers to wear masks starting July 22

(WNCN) — Harris Teeter has joined the growing list of major retailers requiring shoppers to wear masks in its stores.

Starting July 22, all shoppers will have to wear a mask when visiting stores, joining their associates who have been wearing masks, the company says.

Recently, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Target joined retailers such as Best Buy, Costco and Apple Store as places where masks will be required inside. Harris Teeter is just the latest to make the decision.

“We are taking this extra step now because we recognize additional precautions are needed to protect our country,” the company wrote.

Harris Teeter says customers who can not wear masks for medical or other reasons should “consider an alternative option like a face shield or face covering.”

If they’re unable to wear a mask or an alternative design, associates will shop for them through the store’s ExpressLane Online Shopping service, or they may choose to take advantage of delivery options where available.