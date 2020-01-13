Harry, Meghan eye move to LA only when Trump isn’t president: report

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Sussexes may be coming to California… but only when President Donald Trump is out of office, according to a report.

The Daily Mail reports Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, plan on living in Canada and eventually also setting up shop in Los Angeles for both work and pleasure.

The royal couple has reportedly been talking to friends in their circle – including George Clooney and Oprah – about the possibility of making a home in Los Angeles, which is Markle’s hometown and where her mother, Doria Ragland, currently lives.

This comes shortly after the Queen’s announcement that she has agreed to grant Prince Harry and Meghan their wish for a more “independent life” including their part-time move to Canada.

Markle has been an open critic of President Trump.

In an appearance on “The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore” in 2016, Markle called Trump “misogynistic” and his politics “divisive,” saying she would “move to Canada” if he won the presidency.

Trump responded, “I didn’t know that she was nasty. I hope she is OK. …” He seemed to bury the hatchet saying, “I am sure she will go excellently (as a royal). She will be very good.” Buckingham Palace had no comment on Trump’s interview regarding Markle.

Markle was on maternity leave during Trump’s first state visit to the United Kingdom and did not meet Trump in June 2019.

