RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With Valentine’s Day upon us, some may be prompted to look for a soulmate online.

However, you need to be extremely careful, because romance scammers are especially active this time of year and criminals prey on a person by breaking their hearts and emptying their bank accounts.

You go online and find the perfect person. They’re attractive, successful, kind and they really seem to care about you.

Beware though because you never know who is actually lurking behind the façade.

“Romance scams are different from other scams because they will play the long game,” Meredith Radford of the Better Business Bureau of the Eastern Carolinas said. “They want you to fall in love with them, or rather, the persona they’ve created.”

There are several indicators you might be dealing with a romance scammer, the BBB said.

Let’s start with the profile photo.

You need to check to see if it’s been used elsewhere because scammers will often steal a picture and reuse it repeatedly in various phony dating accounts.

Radford said there is an easy way to detect if a photo is being used on someone else’s site.

“You can do a reverse image search,” she said.

A site like TinEye or Google’s Reverse Image icon lets you upload the photo to find out where else it has been posted on the web.

Romance scammers are all about money.

“It’s very common for these scammers to pull on your heartstrings to convince you to give them money,” Radford said.

They’ll ask for funds in the form of refillable credit cards, or wire transfers from services such as CashApp, Zelle or Venmo.

“Oftentimes they’re going to use methods that are untraceable or hard to get back,” Radford said.

The Federal Trade Commission estimates at least $1.3 billion was lost to romance scammers last year alone.

Other red flags indicating a romance scam include:

Someone who doesn’t want to meet in person;

Relentless messaging to keep the conversation going;

Efforts to develop the relationship quickly.

“Sometimes the fact they’re in a hurry to get off the dating site can be a red flag because they’re trying to get you to be vulnerable with them quickly,” Radford said.

Romance scams have so many variations it’s tough to keep track of them all. The FBI offers some resources in that area.

The FTC also offers information to try and keep you one step ahead of these criminal heartbreakers by exposing some of their favorite lies.