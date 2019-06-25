Heartbreaking dog photo goes viral; ‘Ritter’ needs a forever home

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A heartbreaking photo shared by the Humane Society for Hamilton County has gone viral.
The shelter says that Ritter, a four-year-old American Bulldog, was dropped off after his family lost their home.
“We are his second chance – it’s time to help this boy find a place to live, love, and be loved,” the post reads. “A place for his heart to heal. We need to share his face and his story. Ritter’s happily ever after is out there.”
The photo was shared more than 700 times in less than two hours after being posted Tuesday afternoon.
If you’re thinking about bringing Ritter home, you can contact the shelter at 317-773-4974.
