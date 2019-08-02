Hidden camera captures disabled woman being raped in nursing home, court docs say

SEATTLE (WNCN) – A 29-year-old man was arrested after police said he was caught on camera raping a disabled woman in a nursing home where he worked, CNN reports.

Nshimiyiana Hamzat is charged with raping a woman who lives at Foss Home and Village Nursing Home in north Seattle, police say.

Hamzat, who worked as a nursing assistant at the facility, sexually assaulted the victim more than once, court documents say.

Those assaults were caught on a hidden camera, police said.

The victim’s family put the camera in the room.

The victim spoke to KIRO in Seattle following Hamzat’s arrest.

“I asked him what you are doing to me? He said to me back, ‘I’m trying to help you, I’m trying to clean you.”

Hamzat is charged with first-degree rape, second-degree rape and indecent liberties.

“I think that that guy should stay forever in jail,” the victim told KIRO.

The facility would not comment on the allegations, only say that Hamzat has been suspended.

