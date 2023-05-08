JANESVILLE, Wisc. (WISC/CBS Newspath/WNCN) — A high school coach in Wisconsin has been arrested and accused of installing a secret recording device in a girl’s locker room, police said.

Brian Kitzman, a coach for various sports at Joseph A. Craig High School in Janesville, has been arrested for possession of child pornography, violation of privacy and representations depicting nudity, police said.

Kitzman is being held at the Rock County Jail pending his initial court appearance.

Janesville Police Chief David Moore said at a press conference Monday that Kitzman confessed to placing the camera in the locker room. He also said the recording has been going on for about two years and may have affected more than a dozen victims.

Kitzman, who began coaching at the school in 2004, was head coach of the girl’s swim team for nine seasons. He was also a track and field coach at the school.

In 2021, Kitzman founded a group called the Phoenix Club, which, according to its website, was created to foster more participation among youth athletes.

Police said an incident on Friday brought the case to the attention of law enforcement.

Police obtained a search warrant for Kitzman’s home and collected several electronic devices and digital media storage devices at the house, Moore said.

Moore said he doesn’t believe Kitzman shared the video and that this was a crime of opportunity — students were not singled out.

Officials say they haven’t found any more cameras in the school but they are still investigating.