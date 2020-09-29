Hiker posing for picture in tree falls 100 feet to his death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A hiker fell 100 feet to his death after he climbed a tree to pose for a photograph in Portland, officials said.
Authorities learned that two people walked down the Devil’s Cauldron trail to take a photograph at a viewpoint along the cliff’s side. One of the hikers, 43-year-old Steven Gastelum of Seaside, climbed up a tree to pose for a picture.
Once he was up there, a branch snapped and he fell about 100 feet into the ocean beneath him.
Oregon State Police responded to the scene shortly before 2 p.m. on Sunday.
The Coast Guard and Nehalem Bay Fire Department used jet skis to find Gastelum in the water and bring him to shore.
Gastelum was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
In 2017, a 51-year-old Canadian man fell 800 feet to his death in the same state park, the CBC reported.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Man charged with rape after 13-year-old girl taken from Nashville Walmart
- California governor signs law prompted by photo scandal in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
- Titans suspend team activities after multiple players, staffers test positive for COVID-19
- Analysis: Team meeting helped Panthers bond, record 1st win
- 19-year-old basketball player from Davidson County dies due to coronavirus complications