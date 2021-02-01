Homeless activists storm in, take over hotel; terrified workers hide in laundry room

OLYMPIA, Wash. (KIRO/CBS Newspath) — An unassuming Red Lion hotel in the heart of Olympia became Ground Zero Sunday night for a group of “Oly Housing Now” homeless activists.

Law enforcement from across Thurston County converged on the hotel to remove the activists the hotel said were armed and violent — and holding them hostage.

Ten people were taken into custody.

At a virtual news conference, Olympia police chief Aaron Jelcick said the hotel workers feared for their lives.

“We received a 911 call that a large group of these individuals had entered the hotel. They were carrying sticks, clubs,” Jelcick said.

The staff members there were terrified, they quickly fled to the basement and locked themselves in a laundry room.

One employee was assaulted while trying to stop part of the mob from entering the lobby while about seven to eight other employees hid in a basement room, police said.

After authorities got a search warrant, police, along with multiple other agencies, entered the hotel to free the trapped employees who remained in the hotel for more than six hours.

After police started sweeping the hotel rooms of the homeless activists’ group, officials released a statement and said employees reported that some members of the group were armed with hatchets, batons, knives and had gas masks, helmets and goggles; the group also appeared to be in preparation for a confrontation.