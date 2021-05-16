Homes evacuated, massive smoke cloud seen after train wreck in Iowa

SIBLEY, Iowa (CBS Newspath/KELO/AP) — A train derailed around 1:20 p.m. Sunday near Sibley, Iowa in Osceola County, located in northwest Iowa along the Iowa/Minnesota border.

The train was hauling fertilizer and explosive ammonium nitrate. A massive cloud of smoke could be seen for miles around the scene.

Photos and video of the derailment posted online show about 30 train cars piled up along the tracks with flames and a large plume of smoke coming from one end of the pile of cars.

Local media reports say authorities evacuated an area within 5 miles of the derailment.

The derailment happened early Sunday afternoon on the southwest edge of Sibley, which is a town of about 3,000 people roughly 200 miles northwest of Des Moines.