NEWBURG, New York (WCBS/AP/WNCN) — An engaged couple who reserved dozens of rooms for their wedding guests in an Upstate New York hotel now have to find another venue with less than two weeks until the Big Day.

Sean Plunkett, the groom-to-be, and his fiancé, Nicole Hoeffrle, of Maspeth, Queens reserved a block of 37 rooms at the Crossroads Hotel in Newburgh months ago.

The hotel suddenly canceled the deal last week in order to accommodate the asylum seekers New York City Mayor Eric Adams relocated.

“…what we feel right now is, we feel very cast aside,” Plunkett said.

The couple — who are planning to get married on May 20– is now scrambling to find rooms for 60 guests and trying not to let the mess sour the pre-wedding mood.

“This is a whole, big hot-button issue, but at this point, we really just want what’s best for us and our friends and family,” Plunkett said.

But Plunkett and Hoeffrle aren’t the only people who’ve been cast aside by the hotel.

Last Wednesday, Adams sent roughly two dozen migrants on a bus to a hotel in the upstate town of Newburgh, overriding fierce backlash from local leaders.

At least one other engaged couple, and several large groups, are not forced to look for new hotels now that asylum seekers are using it.

An Orange County Christian ministry is being forced to move its Sunday services since it no longer has access to the hotel.

The Crossroads Hotel is part of the Choice Hotels chain. Corporate said this wasn’t the company’s problem and directed WCBS-TV to management of the independently-owned Newburgh hotel, which ignored multiple requests for comment.

Late Friday, DocGo, the company hired by New York to manage the asylum seekers’ stay, said it wanted to help the couple find room for their guests.

New York City has also faced pushback in its early efforts to escort migrants out of the city. In Rockland County, local officials successfully secured a temporary restraining order banning the city from sending migrants to a hotel.

After two dozen migrants arrived in a Newburgh hotel on Thursday, Orange County Executive Steven Neuhaus, a Republican, blamed Adams for a “disorganized disaster,” vowing to secure his own restraining order.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, said the city faced an “untenable situation.” But she said she also understood the stress faced by county executives and their decision to lash out at the buses.

Orange County officials are suing one hotel, alleging it’s being converted into a long-term residential facility. They’re seeking an injunction to stop the move and send the men already there back to New York City.

New York City recently even announced a plan to send hundreds of migrants to hotels in suburban Orange and Rockland counties across the Hudson River, angering local leaders.

Vijay Dandapani, the president and CEO of the Hotel Association of New York City, said the city needs to come up with long-term solutions.

“Hotels are not the solution for these situations,” he said, adding that the optics posed problems for taxpayers who might think migrants are living in luxury at their expense.

The Watson Hotel on West 57th Street, which used to receive rave reviews for its rooftop pool and proximity to Central Park, is now being used to house migrant families.

Another spot for migrants is the Holiday Inn, located in Manhattan’s Financial District. A few months ago, signs in the lobby windows of the 50-story, 500-room hotel said it was closed.

Scott Markowitz of Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, attorneys for the hotel’s owner, said reopening as a city-sponsored shelter made financial sense.

“They rent out every room at the hotel at a certain price every night,” Markowitz said, adding that it is bringing “substantially more revenue” than normal operations would have brought in.