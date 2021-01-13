House impeaches President Donald Trump over the violent siege at US Capitol

The U.S. House has impeached President Donald Trump over the violent siege at the U.S. Capitol last week by a mob of his supporters.

Lawmakers voted Wednesday to impeach Trump on a single charge, incitement of insurrection.

Trump is the first president to be impeached twice.

At least 10 Republican members of the House voted to impeach the president.

The impeachment proceedings came one week after a violent, pro-Trump mob breached the Capitol, sending lawmakers into hiding and revealing the fragility of the nation’s history of peaceful transfers of power. Five people died.

The riot has forced a reckoning among some Republicans, who have stood by Trump throughout his presidency and largely allowed him to spread false attacks against the integrity of the 2020 election.

While Trump’s first impeachment in 2019 brought no Republican votes in the House, at least seven House Republicans were breaking with the party to join Democrats this time.

Trump has taken no responsibility for the riot, suggesting it was the drive to oust him rather than his actions around the bloody riot that was dividing the country.