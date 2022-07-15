WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has voted to restore abortion access nationwide. It’s Democrats’ first legislative response to the Supreme Court’s landmark decision overturning the constitutional right to abortion.

That said, the House bill approved Friday has little chance of becoming law, with the necessary support lacking in the 50-50 Senate. The vote does, though, mark the beginning of a new era in the abortion debate as lawmakers, governors and legislatures grapple with the impact of the Supreme Court decision.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, accompanied by female House Democrats, holds an event ahead of a House vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act and the Ensuring Women’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Act at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, July 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The House is also voting on a separate bill to prohibit punishment for a woman or child who decides to travel to another state to get an abortion.