How cold weather can impact those with sensory concerns

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – As our area prepares for cold temperatures, for some the transition is not as easy as turning on the heat or putting on an extra layer.

For those with sensory concerns or autism, changes in temperature and barometric pressure can act as a sensory trigger.

Becky Large, founder of the Champion Autism Network in Surfside Beach, says neither of her two sons with sensory concerns were affected by the cold, but she says it is like any other sensory trigger.

“We might not realize it if our children are acting out,” Large said. “”What’s wrong with you today?” You know we don’t know and that’s the eternal question. Like what was it that caused today’s meltdown. Was it a tag in a shirt? Did he not sleep well? Is he getting bullied at school? Rarely would I even think about the change in the weather.”

Large tells News13, while it would be hard for someone who doesn’t have sensory concerns to comprehend what it’s like, it’s important to be kind and understanding.

“That’s one of the primary missions of CAN, is spreading Autism awareness,” Large said. “It’s really not rocket science. It’s that, these people process information and the world around them much differently and life, daily life, especially at school is kind of an assault on their senses.”