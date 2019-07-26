Human smuggling investigation leads to arrests of 16 Marines at California base

FILE – This Nov. 13, 2013 file photo shows the main gate of Camp Pendleton Marine Base at Camp Pendleton, Calif. A human smuggling investigation by the military led to the arrest of 16 Marines Thursday, July 25, 2019 while carrying out a battalion formation at California’s Camp Pendleton, a base about an hour’s drive from the U.S.-Mexico border. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, File)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Military officials have arrested 16 Marines following an investigation into human smuggling.

The Marine Corps said the arrests at Camp Pendleton, California, were carried out during a battalion formation Thursday morning at the base, north of San Diego. It is about 55 miles from the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Marine Corps said in a news release that information gained after two Marines were arrested on human smuggling charges earlier this summer led to the arrests.

Officials say the Marines are charged with various illegal activities ranging from human smuggling to drug-related offenses.

Another eight are being questioned about their alleged involvement in drug offenses as part of a separate investigation.

The military says none of the Marines were involved in helping to enforce border security.

