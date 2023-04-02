MISSOULA, Mont. (WNCN/KPAX/CBS Newspath) — Montana politicians are reacting to a train derailment Sunday morning that sent several cars into the river across from Quinn’s Hot Springs camping area west of Paradise.

Governor Greg Gianforte released a statement on Twitter saying “I was briefed this morning on the train derailment in Sanders County, and we are prepared to mobilize the state’s resources.”

There was one car with propane, but Montana Rail Link said that there is no danger to the public or MRL employees.

Cases of beer fell out of one train car and cars did derail in a nearby tunnel, but no hazardous material was released, said Andy Garland, spokesman for Montana Rail Link.

Quinn’s Hot Springs reported the derailment happened near cabins they own. KPAX-TV reported about 25 train cars were involved in the derailment in western Montana. Video showed the spilled beer included Coors and Blue Moon.

Senator Jon Tester released a statement on Twitter saying “I’m monitoring the train derailment in Sanders County and my office is in touch with local officials.”

The area is northwest of Missoula and near Lolo National Forest.

Senator Steve Daines also released a statement on Twitter, “I’m closely monitoring the train derailment in Sanders County. My office is in close contact with Sanders County officials and @BNSFRailway and MRL officials. The safety of the community is my top priority.”

