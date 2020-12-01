Hunter fatally shoots another hunter after mistaking him for a deer

A hunter fatally shot another hunter in northern Minnesota after mistaking him for a deer, according to authorities. The two men were not hunting together and the victim was not wearing blaze orange, according to the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.
Officials said Monday the shooting happened Wednesday near Puposky at dusk. The victim is identified as 28-year-old Lukas Dudley, of Bemidji. Sheriff’s officials said he had been released from jail last month and was under a court order not to possess a firearm.
CBS Minnesota reports the hunter who shot Dudley, identified as 33-year-old Rain Stately, fired one round at what he thought was a deer.
“When he discovered Dudley, he immediately called 911 and is cooperating with the investigation. Dudley was found not to be wearing typical blaze orange or other high-visibility clothing,” the sheriff’s office said.
A decision on whether the shooter will face any charges has not been made.
