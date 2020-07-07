Husband admits shooting man found in bedroom with wife hours after they separated

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — A man is in critical condition after a shooting involving an Indiana married couple who had separated earlier that day.
Marion Police responded to a reported shooting at approximately 11:41 p.m. on Thursday. Robert Beck, 34, had called 911 and told operators he had shot someone.
Officers arrived to find Beck in the front of the house, where he was placed in handcuffs. Inside the house, Brian Eccles, 51, was found with gunshot wounds in his left arm and left chest area.
Beck’s wife, Jodi Beck, 35, and her two children, ages 7 and 11, were found in the home at the time of the shooting.
Investigators discovered that Robert Beck and Jodi Beck had separated earlier Thursday morning. When Robert Beck returned home, he discovered Jodi Beck and Eccles in the bedroom. An argument followed, during which Robert Beck allegedly shot Eccles with a .380 caliber handgun.
Eccles was airlifted to a local hospital, and Robert Beck was arrested for aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony.
