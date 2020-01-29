Husband of crash victim: I miss the little things the most

(CNN Newsource) – Matt Mauser, the husband of Christina Mauser, one of the nine victims killed in the helicopter crash that included basketball legend Kobe Bryant, talks with CNN’s Anderson Cooper about her life and what she meant to him.
