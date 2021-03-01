‘I am the proof that God exists’: Florida woman beat COVID 150 days after being admitted to hospital

Miami — Isabel Pupo was all smiles just days after she opened her eyes from a medically induced coma. Doctors, at times, were convinced it would not happen, as the 55-year-old was on the verge of death, CBS Miami reports.

“During that time, I actually told the family on numerous occasions, unfortunately, that she was going to pass away and we are going to have to stop,” said Dr. Steven DeBeer, a cardiothoracic surgeon in Florida.

Pupo was admitted into Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami Beach back in July with severe COVID-19 and pneumonia. Doctors say her oxygen levels were considered “unlivable.”

“I remember calling up Dr. DeBeer and I said, Steve can you even consider this lady with such a high BMI, very obese?” said Dr. Ari Ciment, a pulmonologist. She was then considered and put on an ECMO machine, a respiratory life support treatment, for 67 days. Even with the artificial lung, she was struggling to breathe.

“Her oxygenation was in the 50% by that monitor. Just did not seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel,” said DeBeer.

While Pupo was in a medically induced coma, she said, “I remember listening to my daughter’s voice on the phone. They would put the phone near my ear and all I remember was that she would say, ‘Mom, fight for me. You can do this. You are strong. We need you.'”

Pupo said she fought for her inspiration, her family. “Before I got intubated, I looked at the ceiling and told God, ‘Please help me.’ I thought of them,” said Pupo.

After a tough battle, Pupo made a drastic turn. Her deteriorated lungs healed and her oxygen levels increased.

After battling the virus for 150 days, she beat COVID-19.

“I am a miracle of God. I am the proof that God exists. I have to repeat scientifically, I was not supposed to live,” said Pupo.

Pupo was discharged back in November from Mount Sanai Medical Center. She spent three months in rehab and is finally home.