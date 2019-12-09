‘I took some rounds, saved some people in the process’: NAS Pensacola shooting victim speaks out from hospital

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — NAS Pensacola shooting victim Ryan Blackwell posted a video to Facebook Sunday, expressing his appreciation of the support and love he has received from the community.

Blackwell was shot when a gunman opened fire in a classroom at NAS Pensacola on Dec. 6, killing three sailors and injuring eight others.

“I’m doing well and I appreciate your support, your love, everyone coming to visit and their prayers,” Blackwell said. “I expect to make a full recovery in a matter of time. I’m thankful to be here. I took some rounds and saved some people in the process… I’m still trying to piece everything together. Keep sending your prayers and I’m gonna keep fighting.”

Posted by Ryan Joseph on Sunday, December 8, 2019

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now