‘I will skin you alive’ – college student threatens police during arrest

OXFORD, OH (WNCN) – A 19-year-old college student in Ohio threatened to skin police alive during his arrest last weekend, WLWT reports.

University of Ohio police were called to assist paramedics with an intoxicated student, later identified as Mark Moraski.

Moraski had been at a rugby team party Saturday into Sunday and his roommates called for help due to his level of intoxication.

The student launches into a profanity-laced tirade as officers arrive.

Eventually, he is placed in an ambulance and taken to the hospital.

“If you don’t tell me how much farther we have, I’ll kill both of your children,” Moraski can be heard saying on body camera video.

At the hospital, Moraski berates staff.

Officers then handcuff Moraski and begin to take him to a patrol vehicle.

“I will have your badge numbers and I will kill your (expletive) family,” he can be heard saying.

“I will skin you alive. I will skin you alive.”

The student continues to yell while in the patrol vehicle – even banging his head on the partition.

“You both are going to (bleep) regret you knew me.”

Police said Moraski’s BAC was three times the legal limit when he was tested.

His lawyer said Moraski may have even suffered a head injury.

He’s facing numerous charges including resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

