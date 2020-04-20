Idris Elba and wife, recovering from coronavirus, vow to help others

SANTA FE, New Mexico (AP) — Idris Elba says he and his wife had their lives “turned around” after contracting the coronavirus.

The British actor called the experience “definitely scary and unsettling and nervous.”

Elba and wife Sabrina Dhowre Elba are recovering in New Mexico and are now focused on their new roles as United Nations Goodwill Ambassadors.

They are working with the United Nations International Fund for Agricultural Development to lessen the impact of COVID-19 on farmers and food producers in rural areas.

Just over a month ago on March 15, Elba announced he tested positive for coronavirus.

In a Twitter video, Elba updated his fans and says so far he is not exhibiting any symptoms.

He also urges people to heed the warning from officials and stay home.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing No panic.”

The 47-year-old English actor broke the news on Twitter saying he had been in isolation since he was possibly exposed to the virus.

“No panic,” he tweeted at the time.

