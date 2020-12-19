If Congress approves a stimulus check, how long will it take to show up in your bank account?

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Stimulus checks of $600 could be hitting Americans’ bank accounts in the coming weeks.
Congressional negotiators struggled through a handful of remaining snags on Thursday. The holdups mean a weekend session now appears virtually certain, and a top lawmaker warned that a government shutdown this weekend can’t be ruled out.
If approved, how long will it take for you to get the money? Let’s break it down:
Both chambers of Congress will need to approve the stimulus deal.
Sources on Capitol Hill told NewsNation Democrats and Republicans are approaching a deal on a COVID-19 stimulus relief bill, but as of Wednesday night, there was no announcement on specifics. If there is a deal reached this week, there may not be a vote until next week because of procedural rules that require a bill to be approved in smaller committees before it reaches the House or Senate floor for votes.
Then, the bill heads to President Donald Trump’s desk.
Once that happens, the wheels will be set into motion for the Internal Revenue Service to begin issuing the Economic Impact Payments.
In August, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said payments could be issued as quickly as one week after Congressional approval.
“I can have them out immediately. So, if I could get that passed tomorrow, I could start printing them the following week. We did it the first time. I can get out 50 million payments really quickly, a lot if it into people’s direct accounts.”TREASURY SECRETARY STEVEN MNUCHIN IN AUGUST
