If you bought Infants’ Tylenol in the last 5 years, you could be entitled to cash

(WNCN) — If you purchased Infants’ Tylenol within the past five years, you could be part of a $6.3 million settlement.

Johnson and Johnson have agreed to pay up to $6.3 million dollars to customers who bought Infants’ Tylenol since 2014.

The lawsuit claims that the Infants’ Tylenol packaging (the text “Infants” and a picture of a mother holding her baby) deceives consumers into believing Infants’ Tylenol is unique/ specially formulated for infants.

In actuality, the bottle contains liquid acetaminophen of the same concentration in Children’s Tylenol, and therefore causes consumers to overpay for Infants’ Tylenol, according to court documents.

Johnson and Johnson have denied any wrongdoing but agreed to pay $6.3 million dollars to consumers to settle the lawsuit.

If you bought Infants’ Tylenol and have proof of purchase, the settlement will provide $2.15 for every 1 or 2 fl. oz. bottle purchased. A maximum of 7 bottles or $15.05 may be claimed without proof of purchase.

An unlimited number of bottles may be claimed with proof of purchase for all Infants’ Tylenol purchases.

The purchase dates go from October 2014 through January 6, 2020.

The deadline to file a claim is April 13, 2020.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now



