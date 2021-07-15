Illinois becomes 1st state to ban law enforcement from lying, deceiving minors during interrogation

GUANTANAMO BAY, CUBA – APRIL 7: An interrogation room in Camp Delta for detainees from the U.S. war in Afghanistan is shown April 7, 2004 in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. On April 20, the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to consider whether the detainees can ask U.S. courts to review their cases. Approximately 600 prisoners from the U.S. war in Afghanistan remain in detention. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

(WNCN) — A new law in Illinois bans law enforcement from lying or using deceptive tactics while interrogating minors. The new law signed Thursday made Illinois the first U.S. state to ban such procedures by law enforcement.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Senate Bill 2122 into law which strictly prohibits law enforcement from using deceptive tactics against those under 18 that they are interrogating.

Use of such tactics after the law takes effect would be deemed inadmissible in a criminal proceeding or juvenile court proceeding.

National law enforcement organizations and training agencies have advocated against them, arguing that deceptive interrogation techniques increase the likelihood of a minor making a false confession.

“An essential tenet of good governance is recognizing the need to change the laws that have failed the people they serve. My administration has infused that value into everything we do,” said Pritzker.

“Here in Illinois, whether it’s paving the way for compassionate resentencing by recognizing the human potential for change or protecting our children by banning deceptive practices in police interrogations of minors, we are making it abundantly clear that justice can no longer be denied,” said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. “By bringing a restorative justice lens to policymaking, we are transforming our justice system and serving as a model for the nation.”

“Today is about putting words into action as we continue to work to correct the wrongs of the past – wrongs inflicted by law enforcement, including prosecutors,” said Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx. “True reform requires that lawmakers and prosecutors revisit past practices that have caused harm to ensure they never happen again. I commend the bill sponsors and advocates for championing the legislation and Governor Pritzker for advancing justice in Illinois.”

The bill takes effect January 1, 2022.