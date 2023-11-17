RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There have now been 34 reports in at least 22 states of illness possibly linked to recalled WanaBana fruit puree pouches, the Food and Drug Administration said Monday.

These include the five cases in North Carolina of children with elevated blood lead levels. As part of their investigation, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services analyzed multiple lots of WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree, detecting extremely high concentrations of lead.

NCDHHS explains the investigation that led to the nationwide recall of fruit puree pouches

FDA and state partners are collecting and analyzing additional product samples of fruit puree and applesauce pouches. FDA detected elevated levels of lead in one finished product sample of WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Puree collected from Dollar Tree.

At this time, sample analyses have not shown elevated levels of lead in any non-recalled products, according to the FDA.

On October 31, 2023, Wanabana LLC initiated a voluntary recall of all WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches.

On Nov. 9, the company expanded its recall announcement to include information on recalled Schnucks and Weis cinnamon applesauce pouches.

The FDA is continuing to investigate the source of lead contamination and whether additional products are linked to illnesses.