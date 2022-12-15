RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Utopia Foods is recalling packages of its Enoki Mushrooms because they could have been contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The FDA said in a release that Listeria monocytogenes is an “organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.”

According to the FDA, some symptoms of a Listeria infection include:

High fever

Severe headache

Stiffness

Nausea

Abdominal pain

Diarrhea

Listeria infections can also cause “miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women,” the FDA said.

The recalled Enoki Mushrooms were used nationwide by produce wholesale companies and imported from China, according to officials.

The recalled mushrooms are in a clear and blue plastic package and have the barcode number 8928918610017.

(FDA) (FDA)

Officials said there have not been any reports of illness connected to this issue and recall.

The potential contamination was found because of routine sampling done by the State of Missouri, the FDA said.

If you have questions about this recall, you can contact the company at: 718.389.8898.