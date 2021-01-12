In a letter to Pelosi, Pence says he will not invoke 25th Amendment

Pence said in a letter to Pelosi that he would not invoke the 25th Amendment just hours before the House was set to vote on a resolution formally calling on him to do so, arguing that he does not “believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution.”

Pence said that he “did not yield to pressure to exert power beyond my constitutional authority to determine the outcome of the election” last week, referring to when he oversaw the congressional tally of Electoral College ballots. Mr. Trump had falsely claimed that Pence had the power to reject Electoral College results from certain states.

“I will not now yield to efforts in the House of Representatives to play political games at a time so serious in the life of our Nation,” Pence said.

Pence quoted Pelosi’s words from October, when she urged the creation of a 25th Amendment Commission to make a determination based on “science and facts” after Mr. Trump tested positive for COVID-19. Pence argued that Pelosi was right then, saying that “the 25th Amendment is not a means of punishment or usurpation.”

Pence said that the country needed to focus on the orderly transition of power and healing as a nation in the wake of last week’s attacks.

“I urge you and every member of Congress to avoid actions that would further divide and inflame the passions of the moment,” Pence said.