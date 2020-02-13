Indiana double murder case unsolved 3 years after girls disappearance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s now been three years since two young Indiana girls were killed in the town of Delphi.
Indiana State Police are still searching for the person who killed 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German on February 13, 2017.
In April 2019, ISP released a new sketch as part of new information given to the public. To see and hear all of the evidence available in the case, click here.
A food drive is being held Thursday night in Delphi at a local church in honor of the girls.
