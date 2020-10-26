LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County Coroner’s Office has identified the 1-month baby that was allegedly thrown off a balcony by her father in the southeast valley as London Martin.
The 29-day-old baby died from blunt force head trauma, according to the Coroner’s Office. Her death is being ruled a homicide.
London’s father, 32-year-old Clarence Martin Jr., and the child’s mother had been arguing before Martin threw the child off the balcony, according to LVMPD. Martin then set the apartment on fire, killing the family dog.
It happened just before 4 a.m. Saturday at an apartment near Eastern Avenue and St. Rose Parkway.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said Martin was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries from the crashes and evaluation for drug use.
He was booked in absentia for Open Murder, Animal Cruelty and Arson.
- LeBron James to produce documentary on 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
- Deputies: SC man charged with murder after card game turned physical
- U.S. Health and Human Services sends 3.15 million antigen tests to NC
- ‘Don’t wait:’ NC mother urges screening after beating breast cancer during COVID-19
- Infant allegedly thrown to her death by father identified
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now