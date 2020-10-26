HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after an infant was killed in an apparent dog attack in Virginia early Monday morning.
Hampton police said they were called around 3:15 a.m. and found the child and dog, a German shepherd mix, dead.
Investigators say the child had injuries that were consistent with a dog attack. The preliminary investigation showed the infant and the child’s parents were sleeping in the same bed when they were awakened “by a large amount of motion.”
Police say the child’s father, seeing “extensive injuries” to the child, “immediately euthanized” the dog, which police found in the backyard.
The family said the dog had not been previously aggressive.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Ron Rivera applauded by hospital staff after final cancer treatment
- Florida man received $1.9 million in coronavirus relief funds, used money to buy Mercedes, prosecutors say
- Infant dead after apparent attack by family dog in Virginia
- Second stimulus checks: Here’s where we stand as a new week begins
- NC man with metal detector finds 222-year-old coin near Maine church