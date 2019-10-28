Inmate rapist, child molester released from prison by accident

FORSYTH, Ga. (WNCN) — A Georgia inmate serving time on rape and child molestation charges is now on the loose after being accidentally released.

Georgia Department of Corrections says that around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, inmate Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez was released in error from the prison in Tattnall County.

“All resources are being utilized to ensure the rapid apprehension of Munoz-Mendez, including the Georgia Department of Corrections Fugitive Unit and US Marshals,” Georgia DOC says in a release. “The public is reminded to call 911, and do not approach.”

Munoz-Mendez, 31, was convicted of aggravated child molestation and two counts of rape.

He stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

