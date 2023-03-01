INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNCN) — Insulin from one major drugmaker just got much more affordable, providing critical relief to some with diabetes who have seen spikes in their insulin bills.

Effective immediately, out-of-pocket costs will be capped at $35 for patients with commercial insurance filling prescriptions for Eli Lilly’s commonly prescribed insulin products. Later this year, there will also be 70% price cuts to some older insulins they manufacture.

CBS News shared the company’s Wednesday announcement which comes as Eli Lilly and other insulin manufacturers face ongoing criticism for their prices. These prices have led to a dangerous practice by some people with diabetes of rationing insulin or reducing use of the medication.

Insulin rationing can lead to illness and death, while some groups contend that unaffordable insulin may constitute a human rights abuse.

“While the current health care system provides access to insulin for most people with diabetes, it still does not provide affordable insulin for everyone and that needs to change,” said Eli Lilly CEO David A. Ricks in a statement.

The price cuts come after the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act capped the price of insulin at $35 a month for enrollees in Medicare, the health insurance plan for people who are 65 or older.

The company said its most commonly prescribed insulin—Humalog 100 units/mL1—will also see a price drop of 70%. This price cut will be in effect during the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the company’s statement.

About 3 in 10 diabetics in the U.S. rely on insulin from Eli Lilly, one of three drug companies, along with Novo Nordisk and Sanofi, that control the market for the drug. Since introducing their analog insulin products more than two decades ago, the three drugmakers have sharply raised prices for the medications.

The list price of Humalog U-100 10 mL vials, for example, will drop from $274.70 to $66.40. The company said another list price—of Humulin U-100 10 mL vials—will drop from $148.70 to $44.61.

The drugmaker said it will also cut the list price of its non-branded insulin, called Insulin Lispro Injection 100 units/mL, to $25 a vial, which will go into effect on May 1. That amounts to a lower price than a vial of Humalog in 1999, the company noted.

The Associated Press and CBS News contributed to this report.