International observers see no fraud in US vote

International observers from the Organization of American States say they saw no instances of fraud or voting irregularities in the U.S. presidential election.
The delegation included 28 experts and observers from 13 countries who observed the election process in in Georgia, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan and the District of Columbia. COVID-19 prevented a broader coalition of experts.
The OAS says the Election Day was peaceful, although there were efforts to intimate poll workers as the votes were counted, and says the country’s mail-in ballots were a secure system.
The report says the OAS supports “the right of all contesting parties in an election, to seek redress before the competent legal authorities when they believe they have been wronged.”
“It is critical however, that candidates act responsibly by presenting and arguing legitimate claims before the courts, not unsubstantiated or harmful speculation in the public media,” the OAS says.
- 4 teens charged with attempted murder after running over Florida mom, deputies say
- Harris’ husband to quit law firm for White House
- Oorah! Happy birthday to the US Marine Corps
- Border Patrol agent seen on TikTok buying tamales from vendor on Mexican side of border barrier
- Got a text about a $1,200 stimulus check waiting for you? Don’t click, IRS says
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now