RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If Congress and President Biden can’t reach a deal on the debt ceiling before June 1st, there is another option that is being tossed around even if the chances are slim.

A few years after the Civil War, the 14th Amendment was added to the U.S. Constitution, including Section 4 which essentially says that the validity of the public debt of the United States shall not be questioned. It made sure the Union paid its debts but not those of the Confederacy.

“And nobody has been thinking about that much because we haven’t had the debt limit really come to the point where there was a question about whether the public debts of the United States would be honored. But now the language of the 14th Amendment is being raised as a possible provision” said Ted Shaw, UNC Professor of Law and Director of the Center for Civil Rights.

If President Biden were to invoke the 14th Amendment to address the debt limit it would have significant legal and political ramifications. First, how would the financial markets, the economy, and those the U.S. owes money react.

“And you know, we’ve got all these prognostications from the world would end, to the markets might for a few days be a little upset about it, but then we get back to business as normal. Empirical question, we haven’t tested it yet. We don’t really know” said Andrew Taylor, professor of Political Science in the School of Public and International Affairs at N.C. State University.

Taylor also said Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign could potentially survive such a move.

“So, if there isn’t, you know if we do have a few days in which financial markets are in turmoil, don’t know quick 10, 15, 20 percent off the Dow, and then it bounces back and things go on as before. Then it presumably will have little effects on the president’s chances of being re-elected in his campaign,” said Taylor.

But if a suffering economy drags on, then it may be a different story.

Then there are the legal questions.

“You know the language of the 14th Amendment says the validity of public debts incurred by the United States shall not be questioned. If you’re asking me whether I’d say that argument is going to prevail for this Supreme Court, I’m not going to tell you what this Supreme Court is likely to do,” said Shaw.

Whatever decision the high court would make could at least give us a roadmap to the future.

“And then we would have a kind of hashing out of this issue in, in federal courts and that might have some utility because it might give us some clarity going forward,” said Taylor.