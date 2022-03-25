RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Two years after Congress passed the CARES Act at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, new data from the IRS says the agency has investigated hundreds of fraud cases totaling $1.8 billion.

The CARES Act, which authorized more than $2 trillion in spending, included various programs aimed at helping people and businesses survive the pandemic.

Among them, the Paycheck Protection Program provided low-interest loans to businesses to continue paying their bills and paying their workers.

“The government wanted to keep these businesses afloat, keep them going. And, everybody was in a panic at that point,” said Brian Thomas, assistant special agent in charge at the IRS field office in Charlotte.

Since the CARES Act was signed into law in late March 2020, Thomas said the IRS has investigated 660 cases related to COVID fraud nationally.

“I’ve seen houses, beach homes, luxury vehicles being purchased,” Thomas said.

Of the cases that have gone to prosecution, all have led to convictions which included average prison sentences for 42 months, he said.

“Hopefully, it’s a deterrent effect. It also forces tax compliance at the same time because here’s the thing — right now, our conviction rate is 100 percent,” he said.

A recent case involved the owners of the La Shish Kabob restaurant in Charlotte who were accused of submitting fraudulent loan applications for more than $1 million through PPP.

A federal jury found Izzat Freitekh and his son Tarjk Freitekh guilty last week. More than $1.3 million has been seized and recovered in that case, the IRS said.

Thomas said his agency is trying to investigate these cases with fewer agents. He said nationally, there are about 2,200 special agents, down from a peak of about 3,000 less than 10 years ago.

“Through attrition and not being able to hire, that number has dwindled down. Now, we’re trying to beef back up,” he said.

At the state level, Auditor Beth Wood (D) has expressed frustration in recent interviews with the lack of oversight when it comes to money spent through pandemic relief programs.

This week, she released an audit that found the Golden LEAF Foundation did not monitor spending of $83 million in loans that went to small businesses. The foundation has said it complied with the law that did not obligate the group to monitor how businesses actually used the money.

That issue, she said, has made it impossible to determine how much fraudulent activity there’s been.

“We have got to figure out that when a crisis hits, when a disaster hits, and we have got to move money to help people, there have got to be some ways to show accountability,” she said. “The state of North Carolina is not prepared for accountability of taxpayer dollars during a crisis.”