(The Hill) — The IRS placed a $550,000 lien on former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s South Florida condo in August over unpaid taxes, according to newly revealed court filings.

The lien, first reported by The Daily Mail, underlines Giuliani’s tenuous financial situation as he reportedly struggles to pay off mounting legal fees.

The property is just three miles from former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach. Giulaini, who previously worked as an attorney for Trump, attempted to sell it for more than $3 million in 2019 but could not find a buyer.

In July, he also listed his New York City apartment for $6.5 million.

The Hill has reached out to Giuliani for comment.

Giuliani spokesman Ted Goodman told CNN that he has an agreement with the IRS to pay off the tax debts.

The former New York mayor faces multiple criminal and civil suits related to his actions following the 2020 election, including being indicted alongside Trump in the Georgia election racketeering case.

He is one of the defendants who has reportedly requested money from Trump for his legal fees. The former president hosted a fundraiser to help Giuliani’s legal defense last month.

Other legal cases against Giuliani include a $10 million sexual assault lawsuit filed in May, allegations which he has denied, a civil suit brought by Hunter Biden and three defamation suits.

Two of the pending defamation suits are related to the 2020 election — both from voting equipment companies — and the third he lost after a judge ruled he defamed a mother-daughter duo serving as election workers in Georgia.

In the defamation case brought by the election workers, attorneys for the pair claim that Giuliani has avoided paying them $130,000 in penalties in the case.

He was also sued by his former attorneys last month, who demanded $1.4 million in outstanding legal fees.