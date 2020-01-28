IRS revamps W-4 form

WASHINGTON (CNN NEWSOURCE) — Tax forms can seem daunting and confusing, but in an effort to simplify the process, the IRS has overhauled the federal income withholding form.

The change reflects the new tax code Congress approved in 2017.

The new form has been divided into five steps and you can skip questions that don’t apply to your situation.

One major change is that it took away allowances because the new tax law eliminated personal exemptions.

Instead, the form directly asks you how many children and dependents you have. You have to multiply that number by the amount of the federal tax credit.

It also simplified the section about other income. Now you just have to check a box if you work two jobs or if you have a spouse who works.

You only need to fill out a W-4 if you started a new job in 2020.

But tax specialists encourage workers to review their withholdings each year.

If too little is deducted, you may get a smaller refund, or possibly owe money at tax time.

You’re basically giving the government a no-interest loan throughout the year.

