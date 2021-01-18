‘It has been the greatest honor of my life’: First Lady Melania Trump bids farewell in new video

WASHINGTON (WNCN) — Ahead of the swearing-in of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, current First Lady Melania Trump is bidding farewell.

The video, which runs nearly seven minutes, was released by The White House on Monday.

The first lady thanked first responders for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and called on people to remember that “violence is never the answer.”

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as First Lady of the United States,” Trump says as her opening remarks. “I have been inspired by incredible Americans across our country who lift up our communities through their kindness and courage, goodness and grace.”

The first lady says the past four years have been “unforgettable”.

“I see the faces of brave young soldiers who have told me with pride in their eyes how much they love serving this country,” she said. “To every service member and to our incredible military families: You are heroes, and you will always be in my thoughts and prayers. I think of all the members of law enforcement who greet us wherever we go. At every hour of every day, they stand guard to keep our communities safe, and we are forever in their debt. I have been moved by children I have visited in hospitals and foster care centers. Even as they fight difficult illnesses or face challenges, they bring such a joy to everyone they meet.”

She did not specifically mention the Capitol insurrection but said “Be passionate in everything you do but always remember that violence is never the answer and will never be justified.”

Watch the entire video above.