Ivanka Trump and husband buy lot on exclusive island near Miami

MIAMI (WFOR/CBS Newspath) — Ivanka Trump and her husband are apparently making plans to move to South Florida.

Ivanka Trump has spent the last four years by her dad’s side in Washington as a White House senior adviser, but now it appears Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner may be moving to Dade County.

The couple have purchased a plot of land in on an island in Indian Creek Village in an area dubbed “Billionaire’s Bunker.”

The news was first reported by the New York Post’s Page Six, which said the acquisition is “believed to be” of a 1.8-acre, 80,000-square-foot plot most recently owned by Julio Iglesias and listed at $31.8 million.

The property is about 60 miles from the president’s Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach.

Of course, Trump is a Florida resident now, listing Mar-a-Lago as his permanent address in 2019.