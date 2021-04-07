Jack Hanna to withdraw from public life after Alzheimer’s diagnosis

Jack Hanna, director emeritus of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, answers questions during an interview about Macy’s celebration of Believe Day Friday, Dec. 14, 2012, in Columbus, Ohio. (Jay LaPrete/AP Images for Macy’s)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The family of Jack Hanna announced Wednesday that the former Columbus Zoo director will no longer be able to participate in public life after a dementia diagnosis.

Hanna’s family revealed the diagnosis in a letter posted on social media Tuesday.

“Doctors have diagnosed our dad, Jack Hanna, with dementia, now believed to be Alzheimer’s disease,” the letter read. “His condition has progressed much faster in the last few months than any of us could have anticipated. Sadly, Dad is no longer able to participate in public life as he used to.”

Hanna, 74, was credited with making the Columbus Zoo nationally known during his time as its director from 1978 to ’92, becoming a familiar face on national television in the process. He moved into an emeritus role before announcing his retirement at the end of 2020.

Hanna was born in Tennessee and came to Ohio in 1965 to attend Muskingum University. He met his wife, Suzi, there, and they married in 1968.

In a news release announcing his retirement last year, Hanna said, “Suzi and I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of the Central Ohio community and Columbus Zoo and Aquarium family. Our 42 years at the Columbus Zoo have been the best of our lives—we’ve raised our daughters here and had the honor of revitalizing our Zoo alongside a great team while being advocates for wildlife worldwide.”

Hanna was also the author of 15 books.

The diagnosis comes one day after details of a scandal involving zoo leadership became public. A report showed that CEO Tom Stalf and CFO Greg Bell used their positions to attend entertainment events and used zoo-owned property for personal use, and that Stalf awarded a no-bid contract that had substantial cost overruns. Both recently resigned their positions, and the investigation is ongoing.

Here is the complete letter from the Hanna family: