DALLAS (AP) — James “Buster” Corley, a co-founder of the restaurant and entertainment chain Dave & Buster’s, has died. He was 72.

Corley died Monday in a Dallas hospital after police were called to his home in the Texas city, according to his family and police. Dave & Buster’s announced Corley’s death in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, but its cause and manner were still being reviewed by local authorities.

The idea for Dave & Buster’s was born in the late 1970s when Corley was running a restaurant in Dallas near a business operated by David Corriveau that offered entertainment and games for adults, according to the company’s website. The pair teamed up to open their first establishment offering dining and games in 1982, and the business has since grown to have scores of locations across the United States.