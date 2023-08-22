RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — After a little more than a year of collecting data, the James Webb Telescope continues to show some amazing views of space.

This is a Nebula, which is a cloud of gas and dust in space. This specific nebula is the Ring Nebula and was formed by a dying star.

These spectacular images were captured by both a near-infrared camera (NIRCam) as well as a mid-infrared instrument (MIRI) both part of the James Webb Telescope. Remember, some of the light in space is in the infrared so we need special equipment like what the Webb Telescope has to even see it with our eyes.

Image Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA, CSA, M. Barlow (University College London), N. Cox (ACRI-ST), R. Wesson (Cardiff University)

The mission of the telescope is more than just taking spectacular pictures, it’s learning about the history of our vast universe! Yes, the imagery is absolutely beautiful to look at, but it also shows astronomers the final stages of this star as it was dying.

The Ring Nebula is considered “close” to the Earth at 2,500 light years away. If you want to read more about this Nebula you find more information here.