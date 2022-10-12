(WXIN) – “Halloween Ends” is not only the final film in David Gordon Green’s trilogy reboot of the “Halloween” series; it’s likely the final time audiences see Jamie Lee Curtis play final girl turned final woman Laurie Strode.

Curtis, who is now 63, was 19 when she starred in John Carpenter’s original Halloween (1978). Her character, Laurie Strode, proved a worthy adversary for boogeyman Michael Myers, as she returned to play the role an additional six times over the next 44 years.

But in an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday, the Golden Globe-winning actress signed a document, signaling the end of her time as Strode.

“I, Jamie Lee Curtis, Queen of scream, daughter of Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, mother of Lindsey Lohan…hereby sweareth under penalty of perjury that ‘Halloween Ends’ (2022) will be the last Halloween movie I will ever be in,” read the document Kimmel presented to Curtis.

“I should call my lawyer first before I sign anything,” said Curtis as she inked her name while several in the studio audience yelled, “No!”

After being (SPOILER) killed off in 2002’s “Halloween Resurrection,” Curtis gained a following with younger audiences with the body swapping comedy “Freaky Friday” with Lindsay Lohan in 2003.

Fifteen years later, she once again filled the shoes of the role that made her a scream queen in 2018’s “Halloween.”

The 2018 “Halloween” was the first of a trilogy and was followed by “Halloween Kills” and the new”Halloween Ends”.

David Gordon Green directed all three and agreed he felt “Halloween Ends” was the end of the road for Curtis’ Strode.

“I do feel confident that we are saying goodbye to Jamie playing Laurie in the universe. At some point someone will maybe bring a new Laurie into something, some twist will happen, and the mythology will continue, but I do feel like this is the last time we’re going to see her nervous smile and those fun enlightening attributes of Laurie Strode,” Green told Entertainment Weekly.

“Halloween Ends” comes to theaters and to streaming via Peacock on October 14.