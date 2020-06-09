TOKYO (AP) — Japanese public broadcaster NHK has apologized for an animated video it produced trying to explain the ongoing protests in the United States that instead sparked outrage that its depiction of black Americans was offensive.
The animated clip featured a black man with large muscles wearing a white tank top and raising his fist on a street with fires burning and other black men and women standing nearby.
Special coverage: George Floyd protests
The man cited the wealth disparity between white and black Americans and the impact from the coronavirus as reasons for the protests.
The animation did not mention police brutality or George Floyd.
Social media users condemned NHK for lacking understanding of the issues and spreading racial stereotypes.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Dozens protest outside SC restaurant after owner makes sexual comment about BLM, women
- Japan TV station apologizes for animated US protest video seen as offensive
- VIDEO: Charlotte police captain involved in scuffle with protesters, pushed to the ground
- Children, ages 6, 8, 12, arrested after allegedly breaking into school, leaving trail of destruction
- Winston-Salem city leaders propose pulling $1 million from police, reinvesting in anti-poverty initiative
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now