Jeep drives through crowd on interstate, protester shoots person in Colorado

AURORA, Colo. (AP/WNCN) — A Jeep driver sped through a crowd and a protester was shot in the suburban Denver suburb of Aurora during demonstrations against racial injustice.

The Aurora Police Department said on Twitter that protesters were walking on Interstate 225 Saturday when a vehicle drove through.

In video from the scene, protesters can be seen hurling items at the Jeep as it was driven through the group. No one appeared to be hit by the vehicle, but the Jeep seemed to sustain some damage.

Police said a protester fired a weapon, striking at least one person who was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Authorities said the vehicle, a blue Jeep, was towed and they are investigating. Aurora police took the driver and a passenger into custody.

Police reported there was another incident where someone jumped off I-225, near Abilene and Second Avenue, injuring their leg.

Tensions have been heightened at recent protests against racial injustice since federal officials were sent to quell demonstrations in Portland, Oregon.

— KDVR contributed to this report

